Welcome to our group test of fly rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of dressage rider and trainer Rob Wayne. Find out what he thought below.

Masta’s official description

Incorporating technology from our very popular Fieldmasta range, the Fieldmasta Fly Rug Silver is brilliant for cooler, damper parts of the summer when the flies are still bothersome. The neck is ruched and has net panels to maximise air circulation to keep the mane healthy; there is a memory foam pad over the withers to relieve pressure there, and it has a roomy shoulder vent for freedom of movement. The top line is made from 1200 denier waterproof but breathable ripstop polyester to protect against summer showers, with a durable fly mesh lower section to protect against flies while encouraging air flow.

Rob’s first impressions

I thought this was a good looking rug and I particularly liked the cushioned wither. It also looked hard wearing and tough.

Overview of performance

On the whole this rug performed well, as it kept the flies way, was hard-wearing and washed well. It was easy and quick to take on and off, had a nice broad chest and I was particularly impressed how it didn’t rub the mane. Having said this, it was quite warm and was not very breathable in hot weather.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I really liked the cushioning on the wither, how well it fitted and protected the mane, but the horses did get a bit too warm in hot weather, so it’s better suited for cooler summer days.