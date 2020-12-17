Derby House Elite detach-a-neck turnout review

Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Derby House Elite detach-a-neck turnout Score 9/10 Fit: 9/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Derby House Price as reviewed: £59.99

Welcome to our group test of lightweight turnouts. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by international para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what she thought below

Official description: Derby House Elite detach-a-neck turnout

The Derby House Elite detach-a-neck turnout is designed to last. Engineered with a host of technical features, the strong 1680D outer is crafted to overcome even the harshest of elements. Not only is this rug made from the highest quality of materials, it’s designed with versatility in mind. The need for multiple rugs throughout the seasons is no more. This 0g waterproof and breathable shell is liner compatible allowing you to add and remove warmth whenever it’s required. Teamed with its shaped, detachable neck design with fleece poll pad and storm flap, this rug is one of the most versatile on the market, saving space and money. It also features reflective detail on chest, rear and tail.

Sizes: 5–7ft



More info and buy at derbyhousestore.com

First impressions

This rug was a great fit all round. The shoulders were particularly accommodating for well-built warmblood types.

Overview of performance

This rug performed well – we didn’t really have any issues with it. We were impressed with the neck lining as it didn’t cause any rubbing, while many other rugs did rub in this area. We used it for ages and it comes out of the washing machine like new and is still really waterproof. The fastenings were robust as well as quick and easy to do.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

We liked the flexibility of this rug as you could take the neck off, and if you had compatible liners you could attach them too. One of our clients liked it so much she ended up buying the same for her horse.