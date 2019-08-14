Bucas Panel Prize cooler review

Bucas Panel Prize cooler Score 10/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 10/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 10/10 Manufacturer: Bucas Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Bucas Panel Prize cooler is a high performance, lightweight, multipurpose rug. Ideal to use as a sweat, travel, competition and lightweight stable rug. The Panel Prize cooler has a removable panel that can be embroidered for use at prize-givings.

Colours: navy or black

Sizes: 5-7ft

First impressions

I thought this rug looked really smart and well made. I loved the style and the thickness of the rug was just perfect.

Overview of performance

This rug performed excellently. It fitted well and the fastenings were sturdy and easy to use. It was really breathable — ideal for a travel rug — and the material was good quality overall.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

It was a lovely all-round rug, but I particularly liked the shoulder darts. I can’t think of a way to improve it.