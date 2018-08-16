Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Mark Todd’s official description

The practical Mark Todd Reinga Trousers are lightly padded for added warmth and manufactured in comfortable polystretch fabric with Taslon panels for durability and easy cleaning. Features include pockets with waterproof zips, reflective logos and piping, leg zips with storm flap and adjustable tabs at the waist and ankle.

Tamsin’s first impressions

These were a hit with me and with my clients from the off. I liked how practical and hard wearing they looked.

Overview of performance

These over trousers kept me dry even in a deluge. The pockets are well positioned and very useful, although the zips could be a little tricky at times — but this may have been as result of the winter mud.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I liked how waterproof these proved to be, but although the pockets were useful, the zips weren’t the easiest to use. Also if you’re wanting a pair of trousers to last for the whole winter, bare in mind the zips might not stand up to heavy use. One of the zips on our pair broke with the heavy mud and rain.