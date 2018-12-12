NAF Silky Mane & Tail D-Tangler review

Welcome to our group test of mane and tail detanglers. All of the sprays in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description



Care for your horse’s mane and tail with NAF Silky Mane & Tail D-Tangler deluxe conditioning spray for a smooth, shiny tangle-free finish. This spray leaves a non-greasy, non-sticky natural shine that will not attract dust and allows mud to be easily brushed from hair.

First impressions

I’ve used NAF products for several years so have good faith that this will be a useful and effective product. It looks like a versatile product to have on the yard. I liked the idea of it being a “deluxe” product, so was intrigued to see how it compared against the others in the group test.

Overview of performance

I was pleased with the performance of this spray. It definitely makes detangling manes and tails easier and leaves a silky feel. It has a very strong lavender smell, which I think would be very beneficial in the summer to help keep the flies at bay! I wouldn’t say it was a “deluxe” conditioning spray; more of a good, effective all-round product, which would be of benefit to any yard.

Likes and dislikes

I like the overall practicality and usefulness of this product. I did, however, find that it could make manes or tails greasy if you over did it on the spray. Less is more with this product, which also helps make the bottle last longer!