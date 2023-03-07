



EquiSal tapeworm test Score 9/10 Pros Easy to perform test

Easy to send off

Very quick results

Promotes responsible worming Cons Costly to do regularly Manufacturer: EquiSal Price as reviewed: £20.50 for one test kit

The EquiSal Tapeworm Test works like a blood test but, instead, uses saliva that you collect yourself. The test tells you if you need to worm for tapeworm or not – and with the wormer resistance issues we face at the moment, this is really important information.

The test kit includes a saliva collection kit, return postage, emailing of results and follow-up advice if needed. Instructions are included, but I also watched this video by Westgate Labs to ensure I was doing it correctly.

Before conducting the test, you need to make sure your horse hasn’t eaten, drunk or exercised for 30 mins to ensure the saliva isn’t contaminated.

The saliva collection kit includes a swab that contains a pink dye. You hold the plastic end, while the cotton end is inserted into the mouth for the collection.

When you begin the test, the end of the swab will be unaffected by the dye.

I then inserted the swab into the inter-dental space where the bit would sit and allowed my horse to mouth it.

After 30 secs to a minute, I took the swab out to check if the dye had leaked enough, but the circle was not completely pink. This was really easy to check.

It was clear when the test was complete as the pink dye was dark and fully covered the circle.

I popped the completed swab in the tube of solution and wrote his name on it.

I packaged up the two tests (one for my horse and one for his field-mate) and got them ready to post. I was packaging up multiple tests at the same time as I’d also just completed the faecal sand test and worm count. Because I’d also taken everything out to photograph, it made things a little complicated when it came to checking I had all the correct paperwork with the correct packaging. But luckily everything is prepared for you as much as possible, so this would be a much simpler job if you were doing one test at a time.

The postage packet was pre-paid so I was able to get it in a postbox the same day. I posted them on a Friday and the results arrived in my email inbox on the Tuesday.

The results were easy to understand. In my case, both horses had “low” results, which meant I did not need to treat for tapeworm – I only needed to purchase Equest to treat for possible encysted redworm and bots. Usually at this time of year, my yard would suggest using Equest Pramox, which also treats tapeworm, so it was really good to know that I wasn’t worming unnecessarily this time around.

Verdict

H&H Approved – This test was easy to do and the results came back really quickly. Although the cost of the EquiSal Tapeworm Test is more than the difference between the two treatments I would be choosing between at this time of year, it was very nice to know that I wouldn’t be giving my horse additional drugs he didn’t need and that I was doing my bit to help wormer resistance.

I will make use of the EquiSal test again next year and I’ll be suggesting the other liveries on my yard do the same. And if we buy our tests together, it’ll cost less, too.

