QHP Technical Eventing Boots Score 7/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 8/10

Performance: 7/10

Value: 5/10 Pros Lots of colour options

Lightweight

Discreet branding

Sturdy Cons Not very breathable

Velcro was hard to use Manufacturer: QHP Price as reviewed: £95.90 for a full set (£47.95 for a pair)

QHP Q-Cross Technical Eventing Boots

I was really impressed with the vibrant and diverse colours the QHP cross-country boots were available in – perfect for matching to cross-country colours.

On first impressions I thought these boots looked quite basic – so I was surprised by the higher price point especially in comparison to some other boots on the market. They felt more like a brushing boot than a more substantial and technical cross-country boot – I would have expected slightly sturdier fastenings and more breathable material.

However, the boots fitted well, provided ample protection to the tendons and remained firmly in place while out on course. While they didn’t hold any water, they gathered a fair bit of dirt from a sandy course but this brushed off well.

They survived wear and wash really well, staying bright and vibrant. They stored neatly in pairs, too.

I used a medium front and back on a 16.3hh Irish Sport Horse. I think they measured up well and I wouldn’t have wanted them any longer or shorter.

Verdict

These boots performed really well and did their job effectively. They protected my horse’s legs while looking smart and remaining firmly in place. I would recommend these to someone who was looking for a pair of cross-country boots available in a range of colours.

View front boots at equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com and hind boots at amazon.co.uk, equus.co.uk or rideawaystore.com

Who tested these boots?

Sophie Cheeseman is Horse & Hound’s deputy art editor. She has a four-year-old Connemara mare with Glencarrig and Coosheen lines, imported from Ireland, who she bought to produce for dressage. Together they also hunt regularly with The South Downs Bloodhounds alongside doing low level dressage. Sophie also rides for other people, producing young horses and gaining further experience on a variety of rides.

