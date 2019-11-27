Dublin Calton boots review

Dublin Calton boots Score 8/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Dublin Price as reviewed: £160

Welcome to our group test of winter riding boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Dublin Calton boots are made with a full-grain leather upper, and a moisture-wicking RCS footbed system, with heel and arch support. They feature a double cushioning layer for great comfort and breathability and have a breathable nylon patterned lining and durable rubber outer sole. They feature a stylish side buckle for a sophisticated look, a full-length back zip and elasticated hidden stretch panel for perfect fit.

First impressions

These boots looked quite “blocky” and workmanlike in style, like a good sturdy pair of winter boots.

Overview of performance

These boots turned out to be a great pair of hard-wearing everyday long riding boots. They had quite a snug fit and kept my feet pretty warm. They had thick soles and were really sturdy, so I was quite happy and comfortable walking around in them, too.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

They were really comfortable. I would recommend these are a good pair of everyday riding boots — they are great value for money.