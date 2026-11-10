12 winning Christmas gift ideas for horse racing fans

From fun to functional, we’ve found something for every racing enthusiast

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Buying Guides
Close up of the heads of four racing fans cheering at Cheltenham Festival
Put a smile on the face of a racing fan this Christmas
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a horse racing fan this Christmas, here’s a selection of ideas you may not have thought of.

I’m always keeping an eye out for new gift ideas for horse lovers and some of these I really love. Whether you’re shopping for an office Secret Santa or a close family member, these ideas are sure to put a smile on their face.

Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.