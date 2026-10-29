Horse racing TV and streaming guide: follow the 2026/27 jumps season and major races overseas
All the broadcaster information you need to watch this week’s racing
Wondering what horse racing is on TV this week? Or how to watch each race, wherever you are in the world? You’ve come to the right place. Horse & Hound’s horse racing TV and streaming guide will keep you updated throughout the 2026/27 National Hunt season, so you don’t miss a moment of the action.
Below, you’ll find details about which races are being televised this week, including the Breeder’s Cup, which broadcasters are showing them, and how you can access that coverage.
We'll try to make it as simple and cost-effective for you to watch all the horse racing you want, with information on subscriptions, streaming deals, free trials, and free streams.
Horse racing on TV this week – at a glance
|
Race meeting
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Dates
|
UK broadcaster
|
Irish broadcaster
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US broadcaster
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Free and alternate streams
|
Breeder’s Cup
|
30-31 October
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► ITV (free)
|
► Racing TV
|
► NBC
|
Wetherby bet365 Meeting
|
30-31 October
|
► ITV (free)
|
► Racing TV
|
► Racing TV International
|Row 2 - Cell 5
|
Ascot Fireworks Spectacular
|
31 October
|
► ITV (free)
|
► Sky Sports Racing
|
N/A
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|
Down Royal BetVictor Festival
|
30-31 October
|
► ITV (free)
|
► Racing TV
|
► Racing TV International
|Row 4 - Cell 5
Watch horse racing on TV from anywhere
If you’re away from home during the National Hunt season and your usual coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN can help you access your favourite free streaming services from anywhere in the world by changing your device’s IP address to appear as if you’re in another country.
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How to watch the Breeder’s Cup
UK: Viewers can watch the Breeder’s Cup on ITV4 or ITVX. As it’s an international fixture, the races will be available on both Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV as well.
Ireland: Watch on Sky Sports Racing or Racing TV.
US: Races will be split across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and FanDuel TV.
Free: The easiest way to watch for free is on the Breeder’s Cup website.
How to watch racing at Wetherby
UK: In the UK, you can watch Saturday's meeting at Wetherby on ITV1 or ITVX. It is also available on Racing TV.
Ireland: In Ireland you can watch for free on Virgin Media One or via Racing TV.
US: Racing TV International will broadcast the Wetherby meeting in the US.
How to watch racing at Ascot
UK: As with the Wetherby meeting, Ascot's Fireworks Spectacular will be available on ITV1/ITVX. Sky Sports Racing will also show the racing.
Ireland: In Ireland you can watch for free on Virgin Media One and on Sky Sports Racing.
How to watch racing at Down Royal
UK: The Down Royal meeting will be available for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Racing TV will also show the racing.
Ireland: Virgin Media One will carry coverage of the Down Royal meeting in Ireland as well as Racing TV.
US: Racing TV International will also broadcast the meeting in the US.
Plans and prices
|
Platform
|
Monthly
|
Annual
|
ITV
|
Free to UK viewers – register for free account
|
Free to UK viewers – register for free account
|
Racing TV
|
£39.98/month
|
£298/year
|
Sky Sports Racing / ATR Player
|
£9.99/month for ATR Player
|
Sky Essential (£180/year on two-year term)
|
Platform
|
Monthly
|
Annual
|
Virgin Media
|
Free to Irish viewers – register for free account
|
Free to Irish viewers – register for free account
|
Racing TV
|
€34.98/year
|
€370/year
|
Sky Sports Racing / ATR Player
|
€12.99/month for ATR Player
|
€155.88/year for ATR Player
|
Platform
|
Monthly
|
Annual
|
NBC
|
Available via Peacock ($12.99/month)
|
Available via Peacock ($129.99/year)
|
USA Network
|
Available via cable or cord-cuting network
|
Available via cable or cord-cuting network
|
Peacock
|
From $12.99 for live sports (Peacock Premium)
|
From $129.99 for live sports (Peacock Premium)
|
FanDuel TV
|
Free – create an account here
|
Free – create an account here
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