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Horse racing TV and streaming guide: follow the 2026/27 jumps season and major races overseas

All the broadcaster information you need to watch this week’s racing

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
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Published In How-to
Forever Young, ridden by Ryusei Sakai, pulls away from the field to win the Breeders Cup Classic
The 2026 Breeder’s Cup Classic will run on Saturday 31 Otober
(Image credit: Alamy)
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Wondering what horse racing is on TV this week? Or how to watch each race, wherever you are in the world? You’ve come to the right place. Horse & Hound’s horse racing TV and streaming guide will keep you updated throughout the 2026/27 National Hunt season, so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

Below, you’ll find details about which races are being televised this week, including the Breeder’s Cup, which broadcasters are showing them, and how you can access that coverage.

We'll try to make it as simple and cost-effective for you to watch all the horse racing you want, with information on subscriptions, streaming deals, free trials, and free streams.

Horse racing on TV this week – at a glance

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Race meeting

Dates

UK broadcaster

Irish broadcaster

US broadcaster

Free and alternate streams

Breeder’s Cup

30-31 October

► ITV (free)
► Racing TV
► Sky Sports Racing

► Racing TV
► Sky Sports Racing

► NBC
► USA Network
► Peacock
► FanDuel TV

breederscup.com

Wetherby bet365 Meeting

30-31 October

► ITV (free)
► Racing TV

► Racing TV
► Virgin Media One (free)

► Racing TV International

 Row 2 - Cell 5

Ascot Fireworks Spectacular

31 October

► ITV (free)
► Sky Sports Racing

► Sky Sports Racing
► Virgin Media One (free)

N/A

 Row 3 - Cell 5

Down Royal BetVictor Festival

30-31 October

► ITV (free)
► Racing TV

► Racing TV
► Virgin Media One (free)

► Racing TV International

 Row 4 - Cell 5

Watch horse racing on TV from anywhere

If you’re away from home during the National Hunt season and your usual coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN can help you access your favourite free streaming services from anywhere in the world by changing your device’s IP address to appear as if you’re in another country.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 77% off and three extra months, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

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How to watch the Breeder’s Cup

UK: Viewers can watch the Breeder’s Cup on ITV4 or ITVX. As it’s an international fixture, the races will be available on both Sky Sports Racing and Racing TV as well.

Ireland: Watch on Sky Sports Racing or Racing TV.

US: Races will be split across NBC, USA Network, Peacock and FanDuel TV.

Free: The easiest way to watch for free is on the Breeder’s Cup website.

How to watch racing at Wetherby

UK: In the UK, you can watch Saturday's meeting at Wetherby on ITV1 or ITVX. It is also available on Racing TV.

Ireland: In Ireland you can watch for free on Virgin Media One or via Racing TV.

US: Racing TV International will broadcast the Wetherby meeting in the US.

How to watch racing at Ascot

UK: As with the Wetherby meeting, Ascot's Fireworks Spectacular will be available on ITV1/ITVX. Sky Sports Racing will also show the racing.

Ireland: In Ireland you can watch for free on Virgin Media One and on Sky Sports Racing.

How to watch racing at Down Royal

UK: The Down Royal meeting will be available for free on ITV1 and ITVX. Racing TV will also show the racing.

Ireland: Virgin Media One will carry coverage of the Down Royal meeting in Ireland as well as Racing TV.

US: Racing TV International will also broadcast the meeting in the US.

Plans and prices

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UK

Platform

Monthly

Annual

ITV

Free to UK viewers – register for free account

Free to UK viewers – register for free account

Racing TV

£39.98/month

£298/year

Sky Sports Racing / ATR Player

£9.99/month for ATR Player

Sky Essential (£180/year on two-year term)
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Ireland

Platform

Monthly

Annual

Virgin Media

Free to Irish viewers – register for free account

Free to Irish viewers – register for free account

Racing TV

€34.98/year

€370/year

Sky Sports Racing / ATR Player

€12.99/month for ATR Player

€155.88/year for ATR Player
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US

Platform

Monthly

Annual

NBC

Available via Peacock ($12.99/month)

Available via Peacock ($129.99/year)

USA Network

Available via cable or cord-cuting network

Available via cable or cord-cuting network

Peacock

From $12.99 for live sports (Peacock Premium)

From $129.99 for live sports (Peacock Premium)

FanDuel TV

Free – create an account here

Free – create an account here
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

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