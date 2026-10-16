Jump to category:
Back To Top

How to watch British Champions Day at Ascot live from anywhere in the world

Don’t miss the finale of the 2026 British Flat racing season

Georgia Guerin&#039;s avatar
By
Published In How-to
Kalpana and Colin Keane win the QIPCO British Champions Fillies &amp; Mares Stakes on British Champions Day at Ascot
(Image credit: Alamy)
Jump to category:

Watch British Champions Day live this weekend and join thousands of racing fans coming together to enjoy the country’s richest raceday and celebrate the end of an exciting Flat racing season at Ascot racecourse.

While champion Flat jockey is already settled with Billy Loughnane holding an unbeatable lead (when he lifts the trophy on Saturday, he will become the youngest to win in more than 100 years), the trainers’ championship will come down to the wire.

At a glance

How to watch British Champions Day on TV

ITV Racing will screen all seven races (schedule below), live and for free on ITV1 and online via ITVX, while Racing TV (Sky channel 424/Virgin Media 536) will also broadcast all the races via its subscription-based service.

You don’t an ITVX subscription to watch live racing – just an email address and a valid TV license. You can register for a free account or download the app to your mobile device.

The ITV coverage begins at 12.45pm and will be presented by Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin.

If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.

How to watch British Champions Day from anywhere

If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

NordVPN exclusive deal – 75% Off

NordVPN exclusive deal – 75% Off
– Up to 75% off two-year plans
– Just £2.59/month

View Deal

British Champions Day race times

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Saturday 17 October

Start time

Race

Channel

12.55pm

The Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV

1.30pm

The Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup

ITV1 and Racing TV

2.05pm

The Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV

2.40pm

The Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV

3.20pm

The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV

4pm

The Qatar Racing Champion Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV

4.35pm

The Balmoral Handicap Stakes

ITV1 and Racing TV
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Georgia Guerin
Georgia Guerin
Deputy Website Editor and Head of Ecommerce

Georgia is Horse & Hound’s deputy website editor and equestrian products expert. She curates content across the website with a particular focus on upcoming equestrian events horse care and buying advice. She also manages all the ecommerce opportunities that allow us to give you easy access to the best products at the lowest prices via our buying guides. Georgia has first-hand knowledge of all the equestrian brands and their ever-evolving product lines, having been working with them closely since she started in equestrian media in 2015.

Back To Top