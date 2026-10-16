How to watch British Champions Day at Ascot live from anywhere in the world
Don’t miss the finale of the 2026 British Flat racing season
Watch British Champions Day live this weekend and join thousands of racing fans coming together to enjoy the country’s richest raceday and celebrate the end of an exciting Flat racing season at Ascot racecourse.
While champion Flat jockey is already settled with Billy Loughnane holding an unbeatable lead (when he lifts the trophy on Saturday, he will become the youngest to win in more than 100 years), the trainers’ championship will come down to the wire.
At a glance
- British Champions Day dates: 17 October 2026
- Watch British Champions Day on TV: ITV (FREE), Racing TV
- Watch British Champions Day from anywhere: Use this NordVPN deal – 75% Off
How to watch British Champions Day on TV
ITV Racing will screen all seven races (schedule below), live and for free on ITV1 and online via ITVX, while Racing TV (Sky channel 424/Virgin Media 536) will also broadcast all the races via its subscription-based service.
You don’t an ITVX subscription to watch live racing – just an email address and a valid TV license. You can register for a free account or download the app to your mobile device.
The ITV coverage begins at 12.45pm and will be presented by Francesca Cumani and Ed Chamberlin.
If you’re away from home, you can use NordVPN to secure your stream of the action from anywhere in the world.
How to watch British Champions Day from anywhere
If you’re away from home and your normal coverage is geo-blocked, a VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere in the world.
There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. We’d suggest using a paid-for service such as NordVPN, where you can get an exclusive 75% off, which offers a 100% risk-free money back guarantee. If you’re not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.
British Champions Day race times
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Start time
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Race
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Channel
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12.55pm
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The Qatar Racing British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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1.30pm
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The Qatar Racing British Champions Long Distance Cup
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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2.05pm
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The Qatar Racing British Champions Sprint Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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2.40pm
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The Qatar Racing British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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3.20pm
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The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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4pm
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The Qatar Racing Champion Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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4.35pm
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The Balmoral Handicap Stakes
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ITV1 and Racing TV
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