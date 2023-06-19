Rebecca Penny: ‘Nothing beats winning a large class, so how do we keep numbers up?’





In her latest column, native pony specialist Rebecca Penny shares her views on show entries and the power of the right ingredients

In recent months it has become apparent that class entry numbers have been experiencing significant fluctuations at shows held across the country.

Some events, despite the organisers’ best efforts, face a dwindling number of competitors. This often leaves organisers perplexed but it begs the question: can declining entry numbers solely be indicative of waning interest in the industry?

It may be tempting to attribute this decline to a lack of interest. However, it is crucial to delve deeper into the issue and consider the impact of various factors affecting participation.

One of the most apparent issues is the scheduling conundrum. The existence of multiple shows within close proximity to one another as well as running the same Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) or Royal International (RIHS) class qualifiers on the same day, inevitably leads to a division of potential participants and dilution of entries.

To address this, a more collaborative approach is needed from stakeholders to ensure that shows are spaced out geographically. This will allow participants to make informed choices about which events to attend.

Additionally, it may be worth exploring a review of the number of qualifying places on offer in certain unsupported classes, aiming to consolidate class numbers and maintain the quality of exhibits at the final.

It is important to recognise that bumper entries are still attainable when the right ingredients are present. So, what are the essential elements that lead to flourishing numbers?

Derbyshire Festival held at Somerford Park in Cheshire serves as a shining example. This two-day show, held at a well-maintained and easily accessible central location, offers a full range of classes for novice, open and in-hand horse and ponies. The entry fees and closing dates are reasonable in comparison to others, and the careful selection of knowledgeable judges have obviously greatly influenced show participation, with some of the classes exceeding 50 pre-entries.

This achievement is something to be celebrated. As competitors, nothing beats winning a large quality-filled class, and the success of Derbyshire Festival demonstrates that when the right ingredients come together, participants are eager to attend and showcase their best.

A member-centric approach

Members are the backbone of showing societies and their insights are invaluable for shaping success. To thrive and fulfil their purpose, showing societies must operate with a more member-centric approach.

By actively seeking member input, societies can tap into a wealth of knowledge and experience to improve operations and evolve. Encouraging member participation in decision-making processes fosters a sense of ownership and belonging, thereby boosting engagement and loyalty.

To ensure credibility and trustworthiness, showing societies must promptly and properly address genuine grievances. The general consensus is that many issues are swept under the carpet, undermining members’ confidence.

Societies need a culture of accountability, treating genuine grievances with fairness and transparency. Establishing clear guidelines and protocols ensures that disputes are handled impartially and transparently. Members of any society should have confidence that their complaints will be thoroughly investigated, and appropriate actions will be taken.

Embracing these changes and valuing members’ perspectives will go a long way in creating a more inclusive and engaging environment. These adjustments will contribute to the overall sustainability of showing.

