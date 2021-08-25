Zara Tindall returns to scene of World Championship gold this autumn





Zara Tindall will return to the event where she won her 2006 World Championship individual gold medal when she represents Britain in the Nations Cup at Aachen, Germany, this autumn (17-19 September).

Zara will ride Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s 12-year-old chestnut Class Affair in the class. The horse will be competing at Aachen for the first time, though he has plenty of experience at the level, with five top-10 finishes at four-star.

Full British eventing team for Aachen

Kirsty Chabert, 32, based in Salisbury, Wiltshire, with her father John Johnston and Carole Somers’ 12-year-old bay mare Classic IV (by Calvaro FC, breeder: P. Charles, GBR)

Laura Collett, 31, based in Salperton, Gloucestershire, with Diana Chappell, Gillian Morris-Adams, Alison and Michael Smedley and Carolyn Taylor’s dark brown 12-year-old gelding Dacapo (Diarado x Canturo, breeders: Kirstin and Eggbert Bock GER) or Keith Scott, Nick How’s and her own 13-year-old bay gelding Mr Bass (Carrico x Exorbitant XX, breeder: Henning Heinz GER)

Tina Cook, 50, based Findon, West Sussex, with Elisabeth Murdoch and Keith Tyson’s 14-year-old chestnut gelding Billy The Red (Balou Du Rouet x Stan The Man XX, breeder: Michaela Weber-Herrmann, GER)

Ben Hobday, 33, based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire, with Jane Chamber’s and his own 11-year-old Belgian-bred chestnut gelding Shadow Man (Fidjy Of Colors x Winningmood Van De Arenberg)

Zara Tindall, 40, based at Gatcombe, Gloucestershire, with the Gleadhill House Stud Ltd’s 12-year-old chestnut gelding Class Affair (OBOS Quality x Laughtons Flight, breeder: Maurice O’Brien, IRL)

It will be announced nearer the time which four riders will make up the British eventing team for Aachen and who will compete as an individual.

Laura Collett will also compete in the ride and drive class, with her chosen horse still to be confirmed.

