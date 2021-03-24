Former World champion Zara Tindall gives birth at home to third child





Former World champion and Olympic eventer Zara Tindall has given birth to a baby boy.

Zara and her husband Mike welcomed 8lb 4oz Lucas Philip on Sunday evening (21 March).

Announcing the news on the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike said the birth happened “very quickly” at the couple’s home.

“Fortunately Zara’s friend Dolly was there and recognised that we wouldn’t have got to the hospital in time,” he said.

“It was run to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom. The midwife who was going to meet us at the hospital wasn’t that far away so she drove up and the second midwife arrived just after the head!

“Z had contractions through the night, she hadn’t slept well the night before so we had someone take the kids through the day. As every man would say, she was a warrior as always.”

Mike said Zara was “back up” and the couple enjoyed a walk with their new son the following day.

It was revealed in December the Tindalls were expecting their third child. They have two daughters, seven-year-old Mia Grace, and two-year-old Lena Elizabeth.

Mike said Mia and Lena are “over the moon” about their new sibling.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told H&H The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted” and they look forward to meeting their 10th great-grandchild once circumstances allow.

