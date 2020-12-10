British Olympic event rider pregnant: ‘it’s a very good week’

Former World Champion and Olympic eventer Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child.

Zara’s husband Mike announced the couple’s news during the podcast he co-hosts, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby yesterday (9 December).

“It’s been a very good week for me. Had a little scan last week and the third Tindall is on the way,” he said.

Mike did not reveal how far along Zara is in the pregnancy but said she was doing very well, and the couple are “really looking forward to it”.

Zara and Mike had their first child, daughter Mia Grace, on 17 January 2014, and welcomed Lena Elizabeth on 18 June 2018.

“Fingers crossed I’d like a boy this time,” said Mike. “I will love it whether it be a boy or a girl.

“We haven’t told Mia yet because we knew she’d tell everyone at school. Now we’ve gone through the scan we’ll tell her. I think she’ll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her. Lena’s growing up, she’s two and a half now, she wants someone younger to play with and dress up.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are “delighted.”

Zara is the second British rider to announce a pregnancy this week following international grand prix rider Hayley Watson-Greaves confirming she is pregnant with her first child. Hayley and husband Paul Logan are expecting a baby girl in mid-April next year.

