Top British grand prix rider announces first pregnancy

British international grand prix rider Hayley Watson-Greaves has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband, Paul Logan. Hayley and Paul, who are based in south Gloucestershire, are expecting a baby girl in mid-April 2021.

Hayley was crowned British national champion in 2017 with her top horse Rubins Nite, known as Squeaks, and the pair also represented Britain at the World Cup Final in Paris in 2018, finishing 11th.

Hayley and Squeaks are set to compete at the British Dressage National Grand Prix Championships at Hartpury this month.

“I’m currently still riding, but only my top horses: Squeaks and Hezzel, who is my small tour horse,” Hayley, 37, told H&H.

“I handed over the reins of my young horses a couple of months ago to one of my students, Kayleigh Poole. However, they are still based with me and I oversee their training on a daily basis and do ground work with them in between their ridden sessions.”

“I will continue riding and teaching until I feel I am no longer able to,” added Hayley. “My top horses will be kept in training as I plan to get straight back training and out competing as soon as possible after I have had the baby, all being well.”

Hayley is a frequent member of Nations Cup teams and the grand prix circuit both in Britain and abroad, finishing fourth at Olympia in 2018 with almost 78%.

A freak accident after finishing seventh at the Doha CDI5* in early 2019 put the Rubin Royal son Squeaks out of action for several months, but the pair returned to the arena later in the year to finish third at both Hartpury CDI and the Hickstead Nations Cup, which was their most recent international outing.

