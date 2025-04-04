{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
‘She truly epitomises our brand’s DNA’: Fairfax & Favor appoints new ambassador

Franchesca Slack Franchesca Slack

    • Luxury British fashion brand Fairfax & Favor has welcomed top British event rider Zara Tindall as an official brand ambassador.

    Founded in 2013 by childhood friends Marcus Fairfax Fountaine and Felix Favor Parker, the Norfolk-based company has a country-inspired aesthetic. The founders say they aim to create timeless investments for anyone with a passion for style and adventure.

    Zara Tindall said: “I have always liked how [Fairfax & Favor] manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality in their products. Their versatile and stylish designs make it the perfect brand whether that’s for the casual day to day or smarter look when I’m attending events.”

    Fairfax & Favor first made its name with their iconic tall Regina boots, which are said to be one of Zara’s favourite styles and a staple in her wardrobe.

    Horse & Hound tested the heeled Regina suede boots in 2015 and rated them 9/10. Our tester and then products editor Alice Collins said: “Rarely have I ever owned a pair of shoes or boots so frequently commented on. They are comfortable enough to wear all day every day, and smart enough that you’d want to.”

    Zara Tindall official brand ambassador wearing Fairfax & Favor Ada Cape, Mini Loxley bag and Regina boots

    Zara Tindall wearing Fairfax & Favor Ada Cape, Mini Loxley bag and Regina boots.

    Co-founder Marcus Fountaine said: “Zara has incorporated Fairfax & Favor into her wardrobe for many years. These moments have showcased her impeccable sense of style and deep appreciation for quality and craftsmanship. We are delighted to now announce an official ambassadorship.

    “She truly epitomises our brand’s DNA, embodying the blend of timeless rural elegance and contemporary sophistication. With an innate understanding of what works for each occasion and her eye for detail, Zara inspires individuality while celebrating the enduring charm of modern rural style.”

    Zara Tindall official brand ambassador wearing Fairfax & Favor Ivy waxed jacket and Mini Windsor bag.

    Zara Tindall wearing the Fairfax & Favor Ivy waxed jacket and mini Windsor bag.

