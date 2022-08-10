World Para Dressage Championships: find out when the Brits will ride for individual medals





Britain’s para riders start their campaigns today (10 August) in the Orifarm Healthcare FEI World Para Dressage Championships, presented by Elsass Fonden. Find out what time they will be in action in the individual competition, which is a qualifier for the freestyle…

World Para Dressage Championships British start times:

Wednesday

12.51pm (11.51pm BST) Georgia Wilson and Sakura (grade II)

1.56pm (12.56pm BST) Sir Lee Pearson and Breezer (grade II)

Thursday

4.35pm (3.35pm BST) Natasha Baker and Keystone Dawn Chorus (grade III)

6.24pm (5.24pm BST) Sophie Wells and Don Cara M (grade IV)

Britain has competitors in three of the five grades and fields its full Tokyo Paralympic gold medal-winning side at these championships. All British horses sailed through the first veterinary inspection ahead of competition.

Grade I, II and IV individual medal contests are scheduled for Wednesday, while grade III and grade V riders will compete on Thursday.

In a change up of the format for this World Para Dressage Championships, riders will perform the “team test” in this individual competition, and the slightly more difficult “individual test” for the team competition, which begins on Friday.

The first set of para medals were decided in Herning this morning, with reigning world champion Sanne Voets and Demantur RS2 N.O.P. successfully defending their individual grade IV title for the Netherlands, with her compatriot Demi Haerkens (EHL Daula) taking silver on their senior championship debut, and Brazil’s Rodolpho Riskalla and Don Henrico bagging bronze.

