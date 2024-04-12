‘Beacon of hope’ as first foal of the year born at rescue centre





World Horse Welfare’s Somerset rescue and rehoming centre has welcomed its first foal of the year, born to a rescued mare who was taken in as part of a large welfare case.

Poppy, a chestnut filly, has been born without complications at the charity’s Glenda Spooner Farm. Her dam, Parsley, arrived at the centre in October with lice, worms, and a profound fear of humans, but the charity said she has demonstrated “remarkable resilience and embraced her role as a mother”.

Assistant farm manager Sara Jerman said: “Watching any foal is heartwarming, and Poppy is already showing her playful spirit.

“She has delighted in running around in the mud — a current challenge for us here and for many horse owners after this wet winter — and enjoying her rests after the tiring activities of being a young foal.”

The charity rescues around 300 horses each year and its long-running “do you need to breed?” campaign highlights the possible consequences of excessive breeding and encourages responsible ownership.

A spokesman for the charity said Poppy’s arrival is “a beacon of hope and symbolises a promising future for horses that have faced neglect or abuse” and “just one example of World Horse Welfare’s commitment to providing a better future for all horses”.

She added: “By choosing to rehome rather than breed, horse lovers can help ensure that every horse has the chance of a safe and loving home.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.