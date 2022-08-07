



The second day of competition is about to get underway at the Blue Hors FEI World Dressage Championships in Herning, Denmark, with the team medals due to be determined.

The Netherlands held the overnight lead, with Germany in silver and Denmark in bronze; Britain currently lie in fifth but there is all to play for, with many of the strongest combinations in the field set to compete today.

Yesterday Richard Davison got the ball rolling for Britain, followed up by a brilliant performance from Gareth Hughes. Today it is the turn of Charlotte Dujardin and Lottie Fry to ride the World Dressage Championships grand prix, and they will ride at the following times:

Charlotte Dujardin on Imhotep: 1.35pm local time (12.35pm BST)

Lottie Fry on Glamourdale: 6.51pm local time (5.51pm BST)

Two Irish combinations will also be on action today, following disappointment for the team yesterday when Sorrell Klatzko was eliminated in her grand prix test. Catch the remaining Irish riders at the following times:

Abi Lyle on Giraldo: 12.50pm local time (11.50am BST)

Anna Merveldt on Esporim: 5.46pm local time (4.46pm BST)

There are plenty more top combinations to look forward to today as well, including:

Denmark’s Daniel Bachmann Andersen on Marshall-Bell: 3.47pm local time (2.47pm BST)

Sweden’s Therese Nilshagen on Dante Weltino: 3.56pm local time (2.56pm BST)

Germany’s Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz: 4.05pm local time (3.05pm BST)

The USA’s Steffen Peters on Suppenkasper: 4.14pm local time (3.14pm BST)

The Netherlands’ Emmelie Scholtens on Indian Rock: 7.09pm local time (6.09pm BST)

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour on Vamos Amigos: 7.18pm local time (6.18pm BST)

Sweden’s Patrik Kittel on Touchdown: 7.27pm local time (6.27pm BST)

Germany’s Frederic Wandres on Duke Of Britain FRH: 7.45pm local time (6.45pm BST)

The USA’s Adrienne Lyle on Salvino: 7.54pm local time (6.54pm BST)

It will be Japan’s Shingo Hayashi who gets the ball rolling aboard Scolari 4, entering the arena at 11am (10am BST). The final rider of the World Dressage Championships grand prix will be the USA’s Adrienne Lyle, who will begin her test on Salvino at 7.54pm (6.54pm BST).

Check out the full list of World Dressage Championships times:

