



There was drama and disappointment for the USA’s Ashley Holzer, who finished at the bottom of the World Dressage Championships results on day one in Herning. Ashley scored a very uncharacteristic 61.26% with the 12-year-old mare Valentine.

As the final rider of the day, Olympian Ashley, who was born in Canada but rides for the USA, made a great start to her test with the Sir Donnerhall daughter, but as they came into the piaffe, the mare got upset, rearing and then struggling to settle.

“She’s never seen a venue like this, so she came in nervous, but settled in to it,” said Ashley, who remained pragmatic about the situation. “The beginning of the test felt super, really flowing. So then it totally caught me off guard – she’s never done any antics like this. But as disappointed as I am, horses are not machines; she got scared and confused.”

Ashley went on to explain that the mare has such a big passage, and that she thinks she got tight and panicked when she was asked to collect into the piaffe.

“She was tight and I brought her back and she didn’t understand. But then she did the perfect canter tour!” rued Ashley.

“I know that Team USA took a chance on me as she is a green grand prix horse but when she is good she is absolutely brilliant. I feel I have let Team USA down but we do have a great team and they all just said to me, ‘Horses are horses’, and were so supportive.

“Now, I have to try to take her home and take her into a situation where there’s less atmosphere and run through it again in the calm. We’ll go at it again easily and slowly ramp up the passage again until she can piaffe from that animated passage. I have a very good relationship with her; now I have to give her confidence and get her to understand that I’m not mad at her.

“I’m going to go away and think instead of the great things that she did in there today.”

After the first day of the competition, the Netherlands lead the World Dressage Championships results, courtesy of Dinja van Liere and Hermes, who shot into the lead individually with a super test. The grand prix continues today (Sunday, 7 August).

You may also be interested in…