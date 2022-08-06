Highs and heartbreak: all you need to know from day one of the World Dressage Championships

The World Dressage Championships got off to a super start in Herning, Denmark, on Saturday, 6 August, with plenty of excitement and drama on day one of the grand prix.
The Netherlands currently hold the gold medal spot, as the team competition hits the halfway point, with Dinja van Liere heading the leaderboard on plus-78% with the 10-year-old Easy Game son Hermes.
Meanwhile, Britain sit in fifth position at this stage of the World Dressage Championships, after a very good test from Gareth Hughes and Classic Briolinca left them sixth on the leaderboard.
Eventing legend Ingrid Klimke and team debutante Benjamin Werndl each scored a grand prix personal best put defending champions Germany into the silver medal position at this stage.
Richard Davison and Bubblingh got the ball rolling for Britain earlier in the day, 20 years after Richard rode Bubblingh’s dam at the World Equestrian Games in Jerez.
There was great excitement as two Indian riders made World Dressage Championships history today.
Ireland got off to a positive start with Devon-based Alex Baker making her championship debut on Dutchman.
However, Ireland were dealt a blow later in the day as Sorrell Klatzko was eliminated close to the start of her test with Turbo
