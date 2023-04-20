Show’s leading rider continues domination, rider’s 60th present to herself makes ‘dream come true’, and more unmissable stories from Hartpury





A rider who treated herself to a horse for her 60th birthday made her dreams come true with an emotional victory in the Petplan Equine inter I silver Area Festival final at the NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships today (20 April).

Sue Brougham and the perfectly named veteran “horse of a lifetime” Amazing V Y delivered a plus-70% performance to seal the win ahead of second-placed Irish rider Lily Kelly, who was enjoying her final show with High Boy Van De C.

“I bought him as my birthday present to myself, because I’ve always wanted to wear a tailcoat, so I thought, ‘Well, get yourself something!’ said Sue. “He’s just lived up to his name and been fantastic.”

The evergreen gelding is based with Sue’s trainer Richard Barrett, who she credits for teaching her to ride to this standard.

“I really cannot believe I’m here and he’s wearing that rug. It’s very emotional,” said Sue.

“He’s 18 but he doesn’t look 18, you would never know. He is the horse of a lifetime.

“It means everything. I’m just so grateful for my husband letting me do this, having him on livery. It’s a dream come true. It’s just really unbelievable.”

Winter Dressage Championships: Dannie Morgan blazes trail of success

Dannie Morgan (pictured, top) continued his blistering run to add another 2023 Winter Dressage Championships title to his CV.

The 31-year-old is riding a wave of serious form at these championships. His PDS Saddles elementary freestyle gold win aboard Vive la Reinne VH (Delilah) is his second today and third this week at the Winter Dressage Championships. In the same style as his domination of yesterday’s Baileys Horse Feeds novice freestyle gold class, he backed up his title by also claiming the runner-up spot.

“I’ve got lovely horses and they’re all in super form, so I know what they’re capable of, but you need a bit of luck on your side and I think this week is definitely my week. So I’m really enjoying it,” said Dannie, who bagged top honours on a score of 78.27%.

“Delilah is a beautiful mare. I’ve had her since she was rising three – I backed her myself and I’ve done everything with her.

“She’s just really come into her own over the winter. She’s got stronger and really started to find the lift in the trot. She’s one that I’ve always believed is a great horse – now she’s showing what she can really do.”

While Delilah commanded a wide-margin reign over her rivals, seven horses finished on plus-73% scores in a close squeeze for second place. Oh My VH, also a six-year-old mare who shares the same owners as Delilah in Kristina and Karen Rausing, headed the battle for the bridesmaid spot on 73.97%.

“She’s a little pocket rocket chestnut mare,” said Dannie. “She’s full of herself and she knows she’s special and she did a lovely test today.

“They’re quite reliable mares, so it’s good to go in there and really be able to show them off and exciting for both of them to have top placings here.”

‘I was aiming for a top five’

A former show horse showed his class to delight the judges in the Petplan Equine Area Festival finals and help his owner collect her first ever winner’s rug.

Emma Dunkley and her own Stanley Grange Heir Supreme were the sole combination to break the 70% barrier in the elementary silver Area Festival final, scooping victory on 70.1%.

The win came as a glorious surprise to a buzzing Emma who admitted she didn’t expect to be taking home first place rosette today.

“I’m really competitive, so always in the back of my mind is that I hope I win,” she said. “But I was ideally hoping for top five. To win is just… I’m so pleased – I’ve never won a rug before, I’m amazed!”

The 11-year-old gelding joined Emma from a showing background in 2018.

“The key really has just been us gelling as a pair. Four years is quite a long time. But actually, we’re just starting to figure each other out, really,” she said.

“Today, I was a lot quicker in picking up his movements. Whereas yesterday, I think I had so much going on in my head, I didn’t listen to him as much. My trainer, Lorna George, is amazing. She’s been with me my whole journey all the way through and with him.

“Sometimes she doesn’t have to say anything – it’s just knowing that she’s there. She’s my comfort blanket and my life coach as well as my trainer. She’s really helped us succeed.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.