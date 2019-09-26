Farewell to eventing legend Winsome Adante: ‘thank you for making my childhood dreams come true’

US eventer Kim Severson’s multiple Olympic and World Equestrian Games medal-winning ride Winsome Adante has died aged 26.

The British-bred gelding is remembered as one of the most successful eventers of all time and scored big results on both sides of the Atlantic, as well as his senior championship medals.

“Dan”, owned by Linda Wachtmeister, won the Rolex Kentucky CCI4* (now CCI5*) a record three times, in 2002, 2004 and 2005.

“So many of my firsts in the world of eventing came from my partnership with Dan: Badminton, Olympics, World Equestrian Games, Burghley, and more,” said Kim.

“Now, when I think back about our time together, two words come to mind: opportunity and gratitude. What an amazing, once in a lifetime opportunity to find Dan, and then be supported in our partnership by many amazing people.”

The pair helped US to both individual silver and team bronze at the 2004 Athens Olympics, following the reallocation of medals.

The horse, bred by Janet and Chris Gooch in Staffordshire, started his eventing career in the UK with Sarah Charles (née Harrison).

He continued his career with Kim and finished in the top three in 39 of his 47 international starts between 2000 and 2007.

The son of Saunter opened his international account in the US with a win at 2000 Radnor CCI2* (now CCI3*-L) and returned to the UK the following year to take top honours at Blenheim. The Oxfordshire event has proved a happy hunting ground for Kim, who made her next visit to Blenheim 16 years later in 2007 to win again with Cooley Cross Border.

In 2002, he won the feature class at Chatsworth and went on to finish sixth individually at the World Equestrian Games in Jerez and help the US to team gold.

His swansong from international eventing came at Badminton in 2007, where he finished third.

He was inducted into US Equestrian’s eventing hall of fame in 2015 and topped the organisation’s historic all-time high-point horse leaderboard for more than a decade.

“Dan, thank you for your willingness to come to work every day, your unbelievable work ethic, incredible heart, and occasionally cheeky behavior that literally kept us all on our toes,” added Kim.

“You were truly special, you were loved, and you will be missed.

“Thank you for being my partner, friend, and making my childhood dreams and ambitions come true . . . Rest in peace, Dan.”

