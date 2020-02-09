Volunteers sought to support Tokyo teams by being part of Badminton

The hunt is on for volunteers who want to be part of the British equestrian teams’ Tokyo campaign – while being at the “heart of the action” at Badminton Horse Trials.

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF), in partnership with the British Equestrian Federation Fund (BEFF), has been chosen as the official fundraising partnership of this year’s Badminton Horse Trials (6 to 10 May) and is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to assist with fundraising efforts at the event.

Those who can spare at least three hours will be provided with an event entry pass for the day of volunteering.

A BEF spokesman said the aim of this year’s fundraising drive is to support the large operation required to support British equestrian teams in Tokyo and at future championships.

“This is your chance to be a part of their success on the world stage,” said the spokesman.

BEF interim chairman Iain Graham told H&H the organisation is grateful to Badminton event director Jane Tuckwell and her team for choosing the BEFF as their fundraising partner this year.

“Getting our teams halfway around the world and back for the Games will be a financial challenge but through a huge volunteer effort and the generosity of the equestrian public, who are always willing to get behind the British teams, I am confident we’ll hit our targets,” he said.

“Volunteering at such an iconic event is a huge opportunity – your chance to be at the heart of the action while giving your time to help our riders and horses in their quest for medals. Equestrian sport is eternally grateful for those who so willingly and generously give their time so if you can spare a day at Badminton, we would be happy to have you as part of our mission to Tokyo.”

Those interested have until 17 April to register their interest by emailing sarah.bunting@bef.co.uk providing their name, address, contact telephone number, emergency contact, and day(s) of availability. Volunteers under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

