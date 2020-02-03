Apply now to volunteer at the Tokyo 2020 equestrian events

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to volunteer at the 2020 Tokyo Games is open to applicants.

This summer’s Olympics take place from 13 July to 12 August, with the Paralympics held from 16 August to 3 September.

Applications to volunteer at both are now open to anyone born on or before 1 April 2002.

“The only requirements to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity are some equestrian experience, a commitment to hard work and great team spirit,” said a spokesman for Equestrian Team GBR.

The closing date for applications is 7 February.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “Volunteers are the face of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, and the success of the Games depends on your contribution.”

More information about volunteer training, visas, expenses and dates can be found online, with specific details to be made available in due course.

Applications are welcomed from everybody, and anyone who requires a carer or helper should ask them to submit an application as well.

Volunteers can work at either the Olympic or Paralympic Games. Those wishing to work at both events will be required to work at least 10 days at each event, meaning a total of 20 or more days.

Including rest breaks and stand-by times, volunteers will be required to work for eight hours each day.

“We are currently examining a variety of heat countermeasures for all Tokyo 2020 Games-related staff including volunteers,” added a spokesman for Tokyo 2020.

“These measures include implementing a management system to ensure all personnel are provided with rest periods commensurate with the type of volunteer activity being performed and the venue at which they are based; the provision of uniforms designed with heat factors in mind; and ensuring volunteers are able to take on sufficient amounts of water and remain hydrated throughout their shift.”

Visit: equestrianteamgbr.co.uk/news or tokyo2020.org/en/special/volunteer/faq/#faq4 for more details

