Badminton reveals ‘makeover’ in new era for event

Badminton Horse Trials has revealed a new logo following the end of Mitsubishi Motors’ long-standing sponsorship of the event.

Badminton’s in-house webmaster and computer graphic designer, Claire Shand, and media director Julian Seaman have been developing the logo over the past eight months.

It will feature on all Badminton’s online content as well as merchandise, stationary and on-site embellishments. The Beaufort blue and buff design has been created to work as a standalone image but also with the need for new title sponsors to add their branding to it in mind.

“We have all been excited to witness the development process and are thrilled with the result of Claire and Julian’s joint efforts which will work very well alongside the title sponsor we are looking to attract,” said event director Jane Tuckwell.

The design features a horse and rider jumping over the wording, with the rider’s boot and the horse’s saddle forming the letter ‘B’.

Badminton celebrated its 70th anniversary at the 2019 event and the new logo is one of several changes ahead of the 2020 fixture (6 to 10 May).

Mitsubishi Motors ended their support of the Gloucestershire CCI5*-L after 28 years, meaning there will be a new title sponsor for next year’s event.

It will also be Mrs Tuckwell’s first year at the helm, following Hugh Thomas’ decision to step down as event director after 31 years in the role.

