The end of an era: 11 of the greatest Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials moments

With the final Mitsubishi Motors-sponsored Badminton Horse Trials behind us (1-5 May 2019), we dig deep into the photo archives to enjoy some of the most memorable moments when competitors have jumped Mitsubishi-themed fences at the event. The company’s record 28 years of sponsorship has definitely seen some incredible achievements written into the eventing history books…

1. Mary King on King William on the way to winning in 1992

2. Tina Cook in front of Badminton House in 1992

3. 1998 winners Chris Bartle and Word Perfect II jump into The Lake

4. Ian Stark riding Jaybee en-route to winning in 1999

5. Mary King riding Star Appeal on her way to another Badminton win in 2000

6. Vaughn Jefferis from New Zealand riding Bounce at the Mitsubishi pick-ups in 1997

7. 2009 winners Oliver Townend and Flint Curtis

8. In 2002 Pippa Funnell and Supreme Rock won their first of two consecutive Badminton titles

9. 2016 winners Michael Jung and La Biothetique – Sam FBW

10. Andrew Hoy and Mr Pracatan jump the iconic Mitsubishi pick-ups in 2004

11. Andrew Nicholson riding Nereo to victory in 2017

