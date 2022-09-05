Veteran horses and young riders wowing Burghley – things the horse world is talking about





1. Vanir Kamira becoming a most well-deserved Burghley champion

Piggy March and 17-year-old Vanir Kamira won the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials this weekend having started as favourites. This makes Trevor Dickens’ mare only the 14th horse ever to win both Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley. “Burghley is the toughest event in the world and probably the hardest to win,” said Piggy. “To have a horse that’s come second twice and fifth once and only has just over four time-faults in four cross-country rounds, she’s a true Burghley horse and deserves to have her name on a plaque on Winners’ Avenue. I can’t think anyone here doesn’t think she deserves it.” Indeed there wasn’t, and the pair’s cool composure throughout the competition set them apart.

Tom Jackson proved the dark horse of the competition, finishing an incredible second on his Burghley debut, riding Capels Hollow Drift.

2. How the youngest rider at Burghley handled her nerves (and finished fifth)

Alice Casburn, 20, finished fifth at Burghley on her mother Caroline’s Topspin, a second-generation home-bred, moving up from eighth after cross-country with a clear round showjumping. But she admits family friends recall her crying at the thought of going in a ring to jump 70cm. “I shake when I get off and I stood there shaking for a good couple of minutes. I can’t believe it – to have finished off my year like this is phenomenal. I’m so grateful, he was fantastic,” she said.

3. The 19-year-old mare who jumped clear inside the time at Burghley

Meanwhile, Jonelle Price’s fabulous cross-country round on the 19-year-old superstar mare Classic Moet moved her up from 25th after dressage to third ahead of showjumping, though two showjumps down dropped her a place to fourth. The mare has now completed a record 12 out of 12 CCI5* cross-country clears. “She showed me that she still deserves to be here and she felt as good as ever today,” said Jonelle. This year’s course was clearly tough, though you wouldn’t have thought so if you’d only seen this wonderful mare skip round.

