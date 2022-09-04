Top-10 contender among two horses held at Burghley final trot-up, plus three withdrawn





Two horses were held at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (4 September), but both passed on re-inspection.

British first-timer Bubby Upton was sent to the holding box with her mother Rachel’s Cola III, before being waved through. The pair sit in seventh overnight on their Burghley debut, having jumped round the cross-country clear with 10 time-faults.

Debutante Sarah Clark and her own LV Balou Jeanz, who have travelled from Australia to compete here, were also looked at a second time, but can continue in the competition. They lie 19th going into the final showjumping.

Twenty-eight horses came before the ground jury, president Andrew Bennie (New Zealand) and members Katrin Eichinger-Kniely (Austria) and Judy Hancock (Great Britain), at the Burghley Horse Trials final trot-up.

Three horses were withdrawn after cross-country, Rioghan Rua, Bradeley Law and Uris Cavalier.

Ireland’s Cathal Daniels, another Burghley first-timer, lay 17th overnight with Frank and Margaret Kinsella’s Rioghan Rua, the 2019 European individual bronze medallist and 2018 world team silver medallist.

Michael Owen and The Jenning’s Syndicate’s Bradeley Law were 21st after cross-country, having jumped clear with 16.4 time-faults. They were bidding for a third top-20 Burghley finish.

Burghley debutantes Kate Shapland and her own Uris Cavalier held 31st position after following yesterday’s action. They completed the cross-country with 40 jumping penalties and 38.4 time-penalties.

The first session of showjumping, for the eight lower-placed pairs still in the competition, starts at 11am. The top 20 then start jumping at 2.30pm.

