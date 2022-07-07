Valegro piaffing like a boss at 20, a major tack malfunction, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Happy 20th birthday Valegro

Charlotte Dujardin has marked her double Olympic champion’s birthday with a special video showing the pair performing a piaffe in the sunshine, describing him as always her “one in a million”. Valegro retired in December 2016 in a ceremony at Olympia and he remains a crowd favourite, whether attending demonstrations or meeting his fans at Carl Hester and Charlotte’s Gloucestershire base. “Blueberry” continues to be ridden regularly, usually by Carl and Charlotte’s groom Alan Davies, who was in attendance at both of Valegro’s gold medal-winning Olympic performances. “Valegro is like a police horse. I love riding him so much, and he loves it – you have to kick to come home on him,” said Alan.

2. A major tack malfunction across country

It’s every rider’s worst nightmare, and perhaps more so for Holly Woodhead who was coming down a steep hill on a cross-country track when her rein snapped. Holly and nine-year-old mare Benica B were on a dressage score of 28.2, and had enjoyed a clear showjumping round, when disaster struck in the final phase of the CCI3*-S competition at Somerford. “It makes me think should I go round with a spare pair of reins in future! But there was nothing I could have done, and she definitely didn’t do anything wrong. We live to fight another day,” said Holly.

3. Prevention remains better than cure

As the cost of living crisis continues to cause concern, owners have been urged by industry experts not to cut corners in essential horse care in attempts to save money. The British Equine Veterinary Association and Farrier Registration Council are among those to warn that postponing vaccinations, delaying saddle fittings, or extending time between shoeings is creating a false economy, and could cost owners more in the long run.

