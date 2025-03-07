Farewell to highly respected Olympic dressage coach
Jonny Hilberath, Germany’s national dressage coach has died aged 69. He led the German team to silver at the London Olympics, and after joining forces the following year with Monica Theodorescue, the pair were behind 40 championship medals, including team and individual gold and individual silver at Paris last summer. Riders including Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and Carl Hester have paid tribute to Jonny. Jessica said he was not only her trainer of the last 14 years, but “her very close and wonderful friend”, and Carl said Jonny “simply loved good riding and good training”.
Retired racing stars to return to Cheltenham
Four-time Grade One winner Paisley Park, Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Native River and 2014 Grand National winner Pineau De Re are among the former racehorses to take part in the Retraining of Racehorses parade on Tuesday (11 March), the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival. The parade features 13 former racehorses, whom “regardless of size, shape, or ability, are thriving and enjoying active retirements”.
Find out who else will be appearing
New five-year vision for equestrian sport’s future
British Equestrian has announced an “ambitious” new five-year strategy, with a “road map to unite, inspire and grow the 4.3 million-strong British equestrian community for the benefit of everyone who connects with horses”. The key priorities include enabling and supporting a healthy equestrian sector, being a leading equestrian nation, supporting sustainable growth at all levels and having equine and human welfare “at the heart of the golden threads”. BEF chief executive Jim Eye said: “We are a proud and successful equestrian nation, and with that comes a huge responsibility to ensure the sport can continue to grow and develop.”
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
A ‘great step’ as almost 50 paid-for woodland riding permits axed
The complete package! Check out this home with stables, outdoor arena, tennis court, swimming pool and a huge wine cellar
Former Olympic champion banned till 2031 in human anti-doping case
*Exclusive* Native breed experts pinpoint 6 core skills for your pony to be light, forward and responsive in the ring this season
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round