



Eyeworth Lodge is a country home set in gardens and grounds, with two separate cottages, leisure and equestrian facilities, significant outbuildings and direct access onto the New Forest National Park.

It is near the villages of Fritham, Landford and Bramshaw, which is home to two championship golf courses. Romsey and Southampton are a short drive for a wide ranges of shops and entertainment and the M27 is under five miles away, giving easy access to the south coast and the M3 to London. Bournemouth and Southampton Airports have national and international flights, while Southampton Airport Parkway rail station is about 14 miles away and has trains to London Waterloo taking approximately 70 minutes.

Local equestrian centres include Langford Farm House (six miles), Crofton Manor (27 miles), Quob Stables (21 miles) and New Forest Riding Centre (seven miles).

The location of the New Forest and Hampshire County Show is just 20 minutes from the front door and sign up to New Forest Riding Club for a range of local fixtures throughout the season.

If you love your hunting, head out with the Wilton.

Local equine vets include Celtic Equine Vets.

Offered for sale by Strutt & Parker, the price of this property is £4.75m. Let’s take a look around…

The stable yard consists of five loose boxes within a covered courtyard, plus a large workshop/tack room with a drying room and stairs to a large loft space. There is also a smaller workshop and open bay garaging for five cars.

The outdoor arena has a sand/silica all-weather surface and this area can be accessed via a spur from the drive with its own turning circle. There are four paddocks with two field shelters and all paddocks are enclosed by a combination of post and rail/wire fencing and mature hedgerows.

This property has direct access to the New Forest National Park offering lots of opportunities for riding, walking and other recreational activities.

Eyeworth Lodge is approached via electric wooden gates with a gravel drive continuing to a turning circle to the front of the house and secondly to the stable yard, where there is ample parking. The terrace to the south of the house leads to a formal lawn and herbaceous border, then on to a lawn and an all-weather synthetic grass tennis court.

The enclosed paved outdoor swimming pool is heated and has a pool house with outdoor and indoor showers, a kitchen, cloakroom and changing area.

On the north side of the house is a large walled terrace and a kitchen garden. This has raised vegetable beds, soft fruit bushes and mature fruit trees. There are two glass houses with power for heating and lighting and multiple water access points. Beyond the glass houses are further fruit trees and a brick built potting shed with lighting and storage cupboards. A stream runs through the southern part of the grounds with a bridge between the two largest paddocks. This property sits in 8.39 acres.

Eyeworth Lodge has over 8,000 sq. ft. of family living space and is set over three floors with most of the rooms having views across the gardens and forest beyond.

Inside there is an entrance hall, off which are doors to a double aspect sitting room with two bay windows, marble surround fireplace and French doors to the terrace. Adjacent is the drawing room with exposed oak beams, large bay window, open fire, wooden surround and alcoves to either side. With access from the hall and the drawing room, two steps lead down to the dining room that includes a corner fireplace. There is also a doubled glazed conservatory.

The kitchen is made up of painted wood wall and base units, part beech and part granite worktop, central island unit with seating for four, double stainless steel sink, fridge freezer, Aga and Miele appliances, including an electric conduction hob, a large modern fan oven and an integrated steam oven. There is a large walk-in larder at the end of the kitchen with space for a full-size fridge, full-size fridge freezer and a chest freezer. A door from the kitchen leads to a back hall and boot room with a toilet.

From the family/breakfast room is a large utility and boot room with space and plumbing for washing machine and tumble dryer, storage, double butler sink and steps down to a basement. There is also a second utility room/workshop.

The basement is over 1,000 sq. ft. and was installed by a previous owner, a wine importer, as a wine cellar. The basement includes a professional wine lift to raise and lower cases of wine from the terrace and integrated fan ventilation to aid long-term wine storage.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom faces south over the gardens and west over paddocks and leads on to a first dressing room with a wall of fitted wardrobes and cloakroom. Beyond is a bathroom with standalone bath, double sink with cupboards and shower. From here, there is a second dressing room and doors to a roof terrace and also a hobbies room that has stairs to an accessible attic area, and a further door to external access to an exterior staircase to ground level.

Bedrooms two and three have fitted wardrobes and French doors to balconies. Bedroom four is to the front of the house and these three bedrooms have access to a family bathroom, cloakroom and shower room.

There are three double bedrooms on the second floor, all with built-in storage and a separate family bathroom.

There are two semi-detached cottages adjacent to the main house. Latchworth Cottage has a kitchen, reception room, two bedrooms and bathroom. Eyeworth Cottage has a kitchen, sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and walk-in wardrobe.

