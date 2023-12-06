Tracking horse and rider falls plus other things the equestrian world is talking about





Fall data

Olympic gold medallist David O’Connor has urged all disciplines to start tracking falls as recent figures show around a quarter of eventing falls do not happen at cross-country fences. The FEI eventing committee chair highlighted the reduction in cross-country falls, during his address to the FEI general assembly (21 November). But he noted one “standout” figure is that 25% of total falls, which includes horse and/or rider falls, do not happen at cross-country fences. These include falls on the flat, in the other phases and warm-ups. “That’s a fairly stunning number,” said Mr O’Connor, suggesting other disciplines start tracking their fall data to start to understand more about this.

A winning debut

Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Mount St John Freestyle have made a winning international debut together. Cathrine and Freestyle enjoyed a glowing start to their new partnership when they topped the Kronenberg CDI3* grand prix with a score of 81.20% on 1 December, and the following day won the grand prix special on 81.40%. “Freestyle you’re one in a billion, I’m speechless,” said Cathrine.

Dressage changes

The 2024 British Dressage (BD) members’ handbook was released last Friday (1 December) and brought with it the much anticipated new dressage tests – as well as some key rule changes. We’ve broken down all the changers riders need to know. Where substantive changes have been made we’ve classified the test as a new test, even if some movements may also appear in older tests. Likewise, a lot of the tests have been reworded – we haven’t listed every change of language but we have where it has made a difference to how the test is ridden.

