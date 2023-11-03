Top five-star rider joins the British Eventing board, and other things the horse world is talking about





Pippa Funnell joins British Eventing board

Pippa Funnell will take up a four-year term as a non-executive director on the BE board, following the organisation’s AGM next month. Pippa was encouraged to put herself forward for the voluntary position by stakeholders in the sport. “I want future generations to have the opportunities I have had,” she said. “I feel BE now more than ever needs everyone to collectively work out what is best for our sport; prioritising the horses, the competitors from grassroots to international, the owners, and very importantly, the organisers – because without them there would be no sport.” Lawyer and amateur eventer Will Cursham will stand on the board for a second term.

New £10,000 arena eventing championships

Arena eventing fans can enjoy an exciting new championships next year. The unaffiliated Konsileo Insurance National Arena Eventing Championships, which will also incorporate Retraining of Racehorses classes, will be held at Sedbergh, Cumbria, in May. “This is going to be an amazing national championships, with £1,000 going to the winner of the senior sections and a prize pot of over £10,000 in total,” said organiser Katharine Martin.

Black Friday

Black Friday might still be a few weeks away, but early deals have started appearing online and H&H is on the case with bringing you the ones you need to know about. We’ve got a heads-up from lots of brands about when their sales are starting and if previous years are anything to go by, there will be a wide range of discounts on everything from the best stable cameras to the winter riding gloves.

