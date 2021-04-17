Battle for Tokyo spots is on as US showjumping team announces shortlist





Kent Farrington, McLain Ward, Beezie Madden and Laura Kraut are among the 10 riders shortlisted for the US showjumping team for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

On 15 April US Equestrian announced the riders that will undergo “continued observation” ahead of the team selection. Also on the list are Jessica Springsteen, Lucy Deslauriers, Bliss Heers, Brian Moggre, Devin Ryan, and Adrienne Sternlicht.

If selected, the Tokyo Games will be McLain’s and Beezie’s fifth Olympic appearance, having both been part of the team at Rio 2016, London 2012, Beijing 2008 and Athens 2004. Laura was a team member in Beijing and at the 2000 Sydney Games, while Kent rode on the Rio squad. The US team won team gold at Beijing and Athens, and silver at Rio.

The other five riders will be making their Olympic debut if selected. Adrienne and Devin were part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, and 20-year-old Brian has enjoyed a number of youth team appearances. Jessica has been a member of several Nations Cup teams, including the winning team at the CSIO4* at the Winter Equestrian Festival along with Brian, and Bliss.

The possible combinations for Tokyo are:

McLain on Contagious, HH Azur or Kasper Van Het Hellehof

Beezie on Breitling LS, Chic Hin D Hyrencourt or Garant

Laura on Baloutine, Confu, or Goldwin

Kent on Austria 2 or Gazelle

Jessica on Don Juan van de Donkhoeve or RMF Zecilie

Adrienne on Bennys Legacy, Cristalline, or Just a Gamble

Bliss will be considered on Antidote de Mars, Devin with Eddie Blue, and Lucy on Hester.

A USEF spokesman said riders and horses will compete in designated CSIO/CSI observation events, including the CSIO5* Nations Cups in Sopot, Poland, (17-20 June) and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, (24-27 June).

The final Olympic team selection will be announced on 5 July. All nominations to the team are subject to approval by the US Olympic and Paralympic committee.

