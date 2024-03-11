



1. A stolen pony who is now back with her owner

A 16-year-old pony who was stolen last summer has been reunited with her owner, Allison Wood, eight months later – and the pair couldn’t be happier. Maisey disappeared from her field in Castle Combe, near Chippenham, Wiltshire, on 12 July. Allison found evidence that suggested the miniature Shetland mare had been taken away by van. Despite all efforts, she could not be found – until last week, after Avon & Somerset Police received a call about a group of horses near the M5 in Avonmouth, Bristol.

How this pony and owner were reunited

2. The rise of corporate-owned vet practices

As the increase in the number of corporate-owned vet practices has become a talking point in the industry, Horse & Hound investigated the impact on horse owners and vets, taking a balance of views from across the sector. Those in the profession told us what this development means for owners and vets – as well as discussing what challenges are being faced across the board, including vet shortages.

Read the full story

3. Equestrian goals in California

Interest in beautiful equestrian homes around the world continues – and this is the place everyone wants to move to this week. A 20-acre estate complete with infinity pool and 5,000-bottle wine cellar, cinema, and polo field, it’s no wonder…

Take a look around

