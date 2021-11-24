Cheltenham to turn yellow for launch of Tiggy’s Trust in young rider’s memory





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Tiggy’s Trust, the charitable foundation launched in memory of young rider Tiggy Hancock, will launch in a “sea of yellow” at Cheltenham’s International meeting (10 December).

Rising eventing star Tiggy died in a riding accident in June aged 15. The trust was formed in her memory by her family this summer.

Funds raised will help young people reach mental health support, through recognised organisations, and provide training and education to help aspiring equestrians achieve their goals. It will have particular emphasis on individuals who do not currently have access to these services.

“We are delighted to be welcomed to Cheltenham racecourse to launch Tiggy’s Trust in memory of our beloved daughter and sister,” said Tiggy’s family in a statement.

“Tiggy touched the lives of so many in her short life – her golden heart, infectious fun personality and cheeky smile was extended to all who knew her.

“Despite her young age she had the capacity to reach out and offer positivity to those around her, both young and old, and through the trust we hope to continue that legacy.”

The launch takes place on the first of the two-day meeting and will include The Tiggy’s Trust Novices’ Steeple Chase at 12.40pm.

There will also be a fundraising effort, including a champagne lunch and a “yellow ribbon” tent, where friends and the wider equestrian community will come together to celebrate her life.

Leading names are listed to attend, including 20-time champion jockey AP McCoy, Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett and multiple Irish champion jockey Ruby Walsh. The day will culminate with a band singing some of Tiggy’s favourite songs.

A proportion of the funds raised on the day will also go to the Injured Jockeys Fund and the Pony Racing Authority, two organisations close to Tiggy’s family’s heart and ethos.

Ian Renton, regional managing director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said the organisation is “honoured and delighted” to welcome Tiggy’s family and friends to Cheltenham.

“[We] will do everything we can to support the launch of this wonderful new trust in her memory,” he said.

Two auctions form part of the launch’s fundraising effort – an online auction will open on 1 December and close on 10 December; plus a live auction on the day consisting of “money can’t buy” items, conducted by Tattersalls’ auctioneer Alastair Pim.

“With the support of Tiggy’s Trust we will be able to help young equestrians to cope with the pressures they face and help them achieve the same high standards of sportsmanship and positivity that Tiggy lived by,” said Pony Racing Authority chief executive, Clarissa Daly.

Lisa Hancock, chief executive of the Injured Jockeys Fund, added that the charity feels “very privileged” to play a small part and hopes it can support Tiggy’s Trust as it launches.

“We know that involvement with horses and ponies at a young age can foster a life-long passion and increasing the support available and improving accessibility is so important to us,” she said.

A limited number of tables, tickets and flight packages are still available. For information, visit: https://tiggystrust.com/#cheltenham

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.