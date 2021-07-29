Tiggy’s Trust: foundation to support young riders with mentoring, kindness and training set up in memory of teenage eventer





The family of Tiggy Hancock has set up a foundation to help young people follow their passion in memory of the young eventer, who passed away in June following a riding accident.

Tiggy’s mother, Jane Hancock, explained that they would like Tiggy’s Trust to support young people by spreading kindness, helping them build connections and match them with resources they need to realise their dreams. This will be through physical and mental preparation, as well as mentoring.

“It’s really to give young people with a passion a chance – to give them a step up and a little bit of help,” she said.

“We have had some really lovely offers and people have been so generous. People have been so supportive and we would like to make that into something positive that Tiggy would have loved.”

Mrs Hancock added that there are early plans for possible talent spotting and bridging the gap for those riders not quite old enough for support schemes such as the Windrush Foundation.

“It’s very early days, but there’s lots of plans in the pipeline,” she said, adding that they “couldn’t have asked for more support” from the community, and people have already offered training and other opportunities to help give young people the boost they need.

Riders have been wearing yellow ribbons to remember Tiggy. Yellow was the 15-year-old’s favourite colour and a symbol of her bright, bubbly personality.

Companies have also been doing what they can to support the trust, such as Rider Eye, which has produced yellow hat bands with all proceeds raised going to the charity, and LeMieux, which added a donate button to its website.

“We want to bring resources to children and help make connections so people feel warm and welcomed into the community,” added Mrs Hancock.

“It can be hard when someone is new for them to find their way through, and we were thinking of having a Tiggy’s Trust community [involving a meeting place at events] so everybody gets to meet each other and make it a warm, welcoming environment for people to come into.”

Yellow ribbons, along with commemorative pin badges, are being worn by Irish Olympians at the Tokyo Games. Tiggy’s cuddly toy rabbit, Rab Rab, has also travelled to Tokyo with event rider Sam Watson.

“We would like to thank the International Olympic Council and the FEI for allowing the Irish equestrian athletes to wear this mark of respect and show their support to the Hancock family during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” said Horse Sport Ireland chief executive, Joe Reynolds.

To find out more and donate, visit the trust Facebook page.

