Two withdrawals, an elimination, and three to the holding box at Pau Horse Trials final trot-up





Three horses have left the five-star competition following the Pau Horse Trials final trot-up this morning (29 October) – while two British and one Irish horse were sent to the holding box.

British rider Selina Milnes withdrew William Rucker’s 12-year-old gelding Gelmer before the inspection. The pair had been in 36th following the cross-country.

The ground jury of Nikki Herbert (Britain), Helen Christie (New Zealand) and Emmanuelle Olier (France), sent Just Kidding, the ride of New Zealand’s Muzi Pottinger, to the holding box.

On re-inspection, the 17-year-old gelding – owned by Muzi and her parents – was eliminated. The pair were lying in 13th after the cross-country.

Master Point, the 10-year-old ride of Ireland’s Ian Cassell, was sent to the holding, as was British horses Heartbreaker Star Quality, the 12-year-old ride of Libby Seed, and India Wishart’s 17-year-old mount Diamond Sundance. All three were accepted on reinspection.

Another horse withdrawn before the trot-up was Z, the ride of USA’s Phillip Dutton. The 15-year-old gelding, owned by Evie Dutton, Ann Jones, Suzanne Lacy and Caroline Moran, was in 22nd overnight with Phillip.

Pau Horse Trials final trot-up: 34 progress

The other 34 cross-country finishers were all passed by the ground jury, and will progress to the final stage of the competition. British riders hold the top seven; with Ros Canter and Izilot DHI heading the leaderboard on 27.5. Tom McEwen and JL Dublin are currently second on 31.1, and Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI third on 33.4.

The showjumping has been delayed by 30 minutes, and will now start at 3.00pm local time (2.00pm British time).

