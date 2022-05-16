The Queen, a puissance and other things the horse world is talking about





1. The Queen’s delightful Highland star

The Queen watched her home-bred Highland mare Balmoral Leia win her class and secure the Royal Windsor Horse Show Highland pony title, and the Horse & Hound mountain and moorland (M&M) in-hand championship. Having not seen Her Majesty in public since March, the crowd at Windsor waved Union Flags enthusiastically and burst into applause both at The Queen’s arrival and her beautiful five-year-old mare’s win. Leia, who is by Balmoral Lord out of Balmoral Melody, was led by her producer Lizzie Briant during her class, and Henry Hird took the lead for the championship. The mare’s temperament was exceptional throughout, despite the crowd’s excitement and the fact she incurred a few kicks from a fellow competitor in the line-up.

2. An exciting puissance draw

There was a British-Irish tie in the puissance at Royal Windsor Horse Show, with specialists Derek Morton and KBIS High Quality sharing the spoils with puissance debutante Chankar Mail, ridden by Trevor Breen. In a really exciting closing round, favourites Mr Blue Sky and Guy Williams, who have been so consistent in this class, also left the wall standing, but accrued a frustrating four faults by having the rail at the triple bar.

3. Donkey skins being sold on social media

Thousands of donkey skins are being sold illegally on unregulated websites and well-known social media platforms, a report by The Donkey Sanctuary has revealed. The report uncovers “the vast online illegal trading network sending millions of donkeys to their deaths”. Researchers have been able to identify a “clear scientific link” between illegal wildlife trade and donkey skin trade.

