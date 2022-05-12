‘He’s the comedian of the yard’: Former international showjumper shines bright in the show ring at Royal Windsor





A former international showjumper came to the fore in the Royal Windsor Horse Show senior in-hand championship, giving his owner/handler her first ever victory at the show and securing his pass to the Royal International (RIHS).

Oxfordshire-based Lucy Ashworth took the lead on her own Lux 24-year-old gelding, Randall IV, who she has owned for eight years.

Prior to his showing career, Randall excelled on the international stage as a Grade A show jumper, before finding his way to a riding school.

“I don’t quite know what happened in between him finishing jumping and getting imported back over to the UK, but he ended up in a riding school before moving homes a few more times,” said doggy day care manager Lucy, who said that it was Randall’s first show of the term. “The owner who had him before me had looked after him well, and then we met and I always thought he had potential as a show horse.”

Lucy, who home-produces her horses, was first acquainted with Randall when she went to view another horse at a yard.

“I’d been to see an ex-racehorse, but I saw Randall and couldn’t leave without him,” Lucy added. “My other half actually bought him for me as a birthday present. He was the best gift ever.

“He’s got so much character it’s unbelievable. He’s the comedian of the yard and he acts like a young colt most of the time.”

Randall suffers from a rare mouth condition, which means he’s missing some of his teeth.

“He gums everyone and drinks with his tongue sticking out,” said Lucy, who also re-trains and re-homes racehorses. “He’s so loved and he’s phenomenal.”

Reserve in the Royal Windsor senior in-hand championship was Sammy-Jo Oates and the 17-year-old Newtonhill Casanova.

