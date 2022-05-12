Two victories for The Queen’s home-bred horses on day one of Royal Windsor Horse Show





While she wasn’t in attendance on the first day of the 2022 Royal Windsor Horse Show, The Queen certainly had cause for celebration, as two of her home-bred horses found favour with the judges and took home winnings.

Her first star was her home-bred plaited coloured horse Sunbeam, a gelding by Solaris Bureno out of Tiger Lilly, who netted the non-native horse in-hand class with Chris Hunnable at the bridle, before being called forward to take reserve in the section championship.

Chris’ wife Katie Jerram-Hunnable maintained the team’s form when she was in the saddle of The Queen’s home-bred Daydream III. The Millennium six-year-old mare was victorious in the ridden sports horses, a class she also won last year.

Daydream will return to the ring on Sunday in an attempt to reclaim the intermediate small riding type title she won in 2021 with Ellie Greenhalgh. She will also grace the large hacks with Katie.

Finally, Katie piloted the Queen’s ex-racehorse First Receiver, another home-bred, to finish second in the Retraining of Racehorses Tattersalls Thoroughbred ridden show series qualifier. The five-year-old by New Approach won at Windsor in-hand last season and is in his first ridden season.

The Queen’s Highland ponies, Balmoral Duke and Balmoral Leia, and her Fell ponies, Balmoral March, Balmoral Firework, Balmoral Royalty and Balmoral Vocalist, will take to the ring tomorrow in the native pony breed classes, aiming to make it to the Castle Arena championship held later in the day.

