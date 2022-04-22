



The new Badminton trophy

A new trophy for the 2022 event has been unveiled this week. Award-winning sculptor Judy Boyt was commissioned to make the trophy in 2019, and it has been created using materials from the Duke of Beaufort’s estate. The design nods to the modern sport, while honouring its history with the names of past winners hidden in a secret drawer. Judy said it had been a “huge honour” and that it had been hard keeping it a secret for two years, but she was so pleased everyone can see it now.

London International Horse Show tickets go on sale

Tickets for the 2022 event at the ExCel London (15-19 December) go on general sale today (22 April). The event signals the start of the festive period for equestrians and as well as the show’s traditional favourites, such as the Shetland Pony Grand National and the Christmas finale, attendees can enjoy top-class action from across the disciplines, including the FEI World Cup Dressage competitions, supported by Horse & Hound. Ticket prices range in tiers, with shopping village access tickets and hospitality packages also available.

The #BeHorseAware campaign

A new film created by the British Horse Society and the University of Bristol explains why people should not be feeding anything to horses without the owners’ permission. The film is part of the #BeHorseAware campaign, launched in response to research carried by the university, which found that hundreds of horses had been ill or injured after they were fed by members of the public. The video includes pictures of some of the horses who have suffered including Pie, who had life-threatening coke after he was fed bread and cereal.

