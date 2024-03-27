The loss of a star and other things the horse world is talking about





‘The pride of Yorkshire’

The much-loved seven-year-old Highfield Princess has died at the age of seven. John Fairley’s home-bred Group One winner suffered a fracture in her stable and despite vets’ best effort, could not be saved. The John Quinn-trained mare was beaten in her first four starts but went on to win three Group One races in three weeks. Mr Fairley paid tribute to “the pride of Yorkshire” and said it had been “the privilege of our lives to have known Highfield Princess”.

Badminton first-timers

Eight British riders are among the 19 set to make their Mars Badminton Horse Trials debut at this year’s event. Emma Thomas (Icarus), Richard Coney (Poetry In Motion II), Helen Bates (Carpe Diem), Will Rawlin (Ballycoog Breaker Boy), Heidi Coy (Halenza), India Wishart (Diamond Sundance), Holly Richardson (Bally Louis) and Max Warburton (Monbeg Exclusive) are the home-side first-timers included on the 2024 list of entries, which was published on Monday (25 March).

Equine behaviour

A horse that stands still as a habit is calm as a habit, says equine vet and behaviour expert Gemma Pearson. For those who want to know how to stop their horses being pushy on the ground, barging when led, or refusing to stand still when tied up, Dr Pearson explains that the solution is down to training horses’ basic responses. She goes through how to do so, and the benefits this can have for horse and handler.

