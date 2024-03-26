‘We are all heartbroken’: final tributes paid to seven-year-old star following stable accident





Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Highfield Princess, John Fairley’s home-bred who captured the love of the public with her fairytale journey, has died aged seven following an accident in her stable.

The John Quinn-trained mare started from humble beginnings and went on to international stardom. She had a special partnership with jockey Jason Hart, who rode her in 32 of her 39 career starts, giving him his first Group One win and a golden run of top-flight success.

Mr Fairley acquired the unborn Highfield Princess when he bought her dam, Pure Illusion, for 18,000gns (£18,900) in 2016. She had a steady start to her career – beaten in her first four starts in Class Five and Six races – but she kept progressing to reach the very top of the sport.

In 2022, she hit a sensational run of form, winning three Group Ones in three weeks – the Prix Maurice de Gheest, Nunthorpe and Flying Five Stakes – and was awarded the European Champion Sprinter Crown. In all, her career featured four top-level victories, all with Jason in the saddle, plus placings in other major races across the world.

Highfield Princess suffered an inoperable fracture in an accident in her stable last Tuesday (19 March) and was taken to Rainbow Equine Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the vets and their team, she could not be saved and died on Saturday.

Mr Fairley paid tribute to “the pride of Yorkshire” and said that it has been “the privilege of our lives to have known Highfield Princess”.

“We are all heartbroken,” he said. “She was the horse you dream of breeding and owning. She took our family on an extraordinary adventure around the world and created so many precious memories.

“She loved to race and her intelligence, toughness and will to win were incredible. She was a truly special horse, a member of our family.”

He added there were “so many people involved in her incredible journey”, from the stud where she was born, to those “who helped her take her first steps under saddle and the farm where she spent her holidays”.

“We know the team at John and Sean Quinn Racing, who have looked after the Princess with dedication and love, will also be devastated,” he said.

“We would like to thank them all for their tender care over the years. She was so happy in that yard.

“Highfield Princess was the pride of Yorkshire, a superstar on the racecourse and adored by so many, for her irrepressible spirit at home and on the racecourse. We’re thinking of everyone who loved and admired her, in the UK and all around the world.

“She will be for ever held in our hearts.”

Mr Quinn also paid tribute to the “wonderful mare”, adding that she “took us all on the most remarkable journey”.

“She possessed Group One ability, but also a Group One attitude,” he said. “Whether it was a routine canter or a big sprint race around the world, she put 100% effort into what she did.

“I am grateful for all that she did for herself and for our team. We will miss her more than words can say.”

“She fought with the same extraordinary spirit she showed on the racecourse,” said a statement from the Quinns’ yard. “We would like to thank Jonathan Anderson and the team at Rainbow Equine Hospital, who did everything possible to help the Princess and keep her comfortable.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.