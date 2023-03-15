The loss of a much loved medal-winner and other things the horse world is talking about





‘I loved you endlessly’

Millie Juleff has paid tribute to All We Need, the horse who took her from BE100 to a young rider team gold medal, who has been put down aged 12, because he had incurable cancer.

The 20-year-old British rider said: “Monti, you have given me your all from day one and I have loved you endlessly and always will. Never a day went by where you didn’t make me smile or laugh or feel filled with love by just the presence of you. The feeling you gave me was like no other, you made me feel like I was truly flying. The most talented horse I will ever sit on.”

A star is born?

Multiple Group One winner Enable has welcomed her second foal into the world, a chestnut filly by Dubawi. “Juddmonte is delighted to announce the safe arrival at 6.50 am on 11 March of Enable’s second foal,” said a spokesman for Juddmonte, the mare’s owner and breeder. “She is a quality filly in the mould of her dam, bright and alert, she was quickly to her feet, nursing within a couple of hours.”

The Lloyds black horses return

Lloyds Bank has released its new advertisement, in which Friesians gallop through the Surrey Hills and the south coast of England. This seventh advertisement since the company returned to its famous black horses in 2015 highlights the bank’s Smart Start account for children aged 11 to 15. A spokesman for creators adam&eveDDB said the footage “follows a girl from ages 11 to 15 as she masters the art of riding a bike and growing in confidence over time, supported every step of the way by the Lloyd’s Bank horse”.

