Girl on fire: stunning Lloyds Bank Friesians gallop through Surrey Hills





Twelve stunning Friesians gallop through the misty Surrey Hills in the latest Lloyds Bank advertisement, which was released on 11 March.

This seventh advertisement since the company returned to its famous black horses in 2015 highlights the bank’s Smart Start account for children aged 11 to 15.

A spokesman for creators adam&eveDDB said the footage “follows a girl from ages 11 to 15 as she masters the art of riding a bike and growing in confidence over time, supported every step of the way by the Lloyds Bank horse”.

Set to Alicia Keys’ Girl on Fire, it shows the young cyclist falling but being inspired by one of the horses to continue and succeed.

“In the latest chapter of the ‘By Your Side’ campaign, we see the iconic black horse supporting a young person as she develops new skills and grows in confidence,” said Ben Tollett, group executive creative director at adam&eveDDB. “The action is set to music that brings to life the effort and determination of the protagonist, with a track from one of the world’s greatest singer-songwriters.”

A Lloyds spokesman told H&H the action was filmed in the Surrey Hills and on the south coast of England near Hastings. Six horses were used for most of the advertisement, and 12 overall in the final scene. The horses, all Friesians, were supplied by the Devil’s Horsemen and a vet was on hand at all times.

Zenith CEO Natalie Cummins said: “We are massively excited about the launch of this new campaign for Lloyds Bank. It represents an exciting change in our approach and we feel represents the culmination of a great first year working alongside Lloyds Bank and adam&eveDDB. We can’t wait to see it live.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.