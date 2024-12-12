



Jockeys visited a children’s hospital to deliver presents and bring festive cheer to young people and their families.

Sir AP McCoy, Rachael Blackmore, Mick Fitzgerald and Franny Norton were among the riders to visit Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Monday (9 December).

The visit was part of Aintree racecourse’s long-standing partnership with the hospital.

Merseyside-born jockey Franny, who retired this year, said it was a “huge privilege” to visit the hospital wards for the first time.

“The work of everyone here is nothing short of awe-inspiring, as is the bravery of the children receiving treatment,” he said.

Alder Hey patron and 20-time champion jump jockey Sir AP added: “Alder Hey is somewhere that I’ve been coming to for more than 20 years and I’ve seen the amazing work they do to raise funds to keep the place going and also the amazing work that the nurses and doctors do – it’s the most fabulous place.”

Gill Kennedy, celebrity, VIP and events manager at Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, thanked all those involved for visiting.

“To see our friends from The Jockey Club at Christmas was such a lovely treat for everyone here at Alder Hey,” she said.

“Coming here during such a busy period to give Christmas presents to our children and young people and to spend time speaking to our families was really special for us all.”

Dickon White, regional director northwest at The Jockey Club added that the organisation is “incredibly proud” of its partnership with Alder Hey.

“To see the smiles on the children’s faces and to see the impact this visit has had is truly moving,” he said.

“Every year, on the eve of the Randox Grand National, dozens of jockeys riding at Aintree over the three days come to Alder Hey for a similar visit and it’s always one of the highlights of our year. To grow this initiative is wonderful.”

The Jockey Club is also supporting children and families in the local community through a gift-giving initiative. Racegoers at Aintree’s Boxing Day fixture are encouraged to bring presents on the day, which will then be distributed to children and families in the area.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout major shows like London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now