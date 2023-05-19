The death of a showjumper, cancelled eventing classes, and other things the horse world is talking about





The death of a showjumper

South African showjumper Ronnie Lawrence has died aged 65. Ronnie started his career aged 16, and in 1984 he took a South African-bred ex-racehorse to England to prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics. He jumped clear in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup at Hickstead and after this went to America to train with George Morris and competed on the winter circuit in Florida, and Spruce Meadows in Canada. Having been diagnosed with cancer in January 2020, Ronnie suffered a major heart attack resulting in triple bypass surgery. He still competed in a Derby and World Cup legs throughout this time.

Frustrations over replacement’s cancellation

Event riders have made a “personal appeal” to the FEI after the organisation backtracked on a replacement class for those lost to the wet spring. On Wednesday (17 May) Bicton International was given permission by the FEI to run a CCI2*-S at its event on 25-28 May. But a statement from Bicton yesterday (18 May) said that approval “has been suddenly revoked by the FEI today (18 May)”. The Event Riders Association (ERA) has urged the FEI to reconsider. “This position has left athletes and owners short of venues for vital minimum eligibility requirements to progress both horse and riders or begin their FEI careers,” said Bruce Haskell, ERA chairman.

Windsor winners

It’s been a week since the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where the some of the country’s best show horses and ponies descended on the private grounds of Windsor Castle. We’ve rounded up a gallery of the winners from the four days. Among those are champion cob Red Rock III, the overall working hunter champion Noble Gladiator, and ex-racehorse Imperial Ruby.

